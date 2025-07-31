Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to allow students studying in private schools that are not affiliated with the Assam State Secondary Education Board (ASSEB) to register through government schools to appear for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

This significant policy shift comes as a relief to thousands of students who were caught in an administrative crisis due to their schools’ lack of official recognition.

The Advocate General of Assam conveyed the development before the Gauhati High Court during an ongoing case concerning school affiliations.

According to reports, the Advocate General assured that students currently studying in non-recognized schools can now take regular admission into Class 9 at nearby government institutions to maintain eligibility for the HSLC exam.

However, this relaxation comes with specific conditions. Students must be admitted as regular students in government schools, ensuring they comply with all academic standards and maintain full attendance.

A mere transfer or symbolic enrollment will not suffice—academic regularity must be proven, officials said.

The Assam State Secondary Education Board has also issued a formal directive canceling direct HSLC exam registrations from non-affiliated private schools.

According to existing rules, only students formally registered in Class 9 through recognized institutions will be eligible to appear in the Class 10 board examination.

This decision marks a dramatic turnaround from earlier board guidelines that had barred such students from registering for the crucial examination.

As highlighted by reports, many students were on the verge of losing an entire academic year due to their schools’ lack of affiliation. The issue had triggered concern among parents, student bodies, and education activists across Assam.

Parents have welcomed the decision as a lifeline. “We are grateful to the government for taking such a positive decision in favor of students and their bright future,” said Mridul Deka, a guardian in Tinsukia.

Several families had even moved court, demanding justice for their wards.

The crisis unfolded after the ASSEB initiated strict enforcement of its affiliation norms earlier this year. Non-affiliated schools were barred from registering students in Class 9 or 10, creating panic among guardians who were unaware that their children’s institutions lacked official recognition.

This gap in communication and regulation led to a statewide controversy. With the new policy, the government aims to strike a balance between regulatory enforcement and students’ rights.

By offering this one-time provision under strict conditions, authorities are attempting to ensure that innocent students are not punished for administrative lapses on the part of private school managements.