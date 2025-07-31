Aizawl: Mizoram Home Minister K. Sapdanga said the state government has strengthened security along its borders with Assam, Tripura, and Manipur to prevent illegal influx from neighbouring Assam following that state’s eviction drive.

He said the government has placed police stations, outposts, and key entry points along the interstate borders with Assam, Tripura, and Manipur on high alert in response to Assam’s plans to detect and deport foreign nationals.

Sapdanga stated that the authorities are deploying additional police personnel at critical locations such as police stations, outposts, and checkpoints at border entry points to stop individuals deported by Assam from entering Mizoram.

“We are taking all necessary precautions to prevent any unwanted influx across our borders, especially from individuals expelled by our neighbouring states,” he said.

In addition, the government plans to deploy more officers at strategic locations such as Sairang and nearby villages, where railway stations are set to become operational soon.

The state aims to use this move to strictly enforce the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime, which controls the entry of outsiders into Mizoram.

Earlier on Tuesday, the central committee of the Young Mizo Association (YMA), also known as the Central YMA (CYMA), urged the Mizoram government to take appropriate measures to prevent a potential influx from Assam.

The CYMA meeting on Monday evening discussed the potential risks posed by the ongoing deportation drive against foreigners and illegal encroachers in Assam, and measures to prevent a possible influx from that state.

The meeting urged the state government to initiate proactive measures to prevent illegal influx from the neighbouring state, if it has not already done so.

It also urged the state government to exercise extreme caution while issuing the Inner Line Permit (ILP)—a travel document required for entering protected areas, including Mizoram—to outsiders intending to visit the state.

CYMA also instructed its sub-headquarters, groups, and branches across border districts to remain vigilant and take necessary actions to prevent illegal influx from Assam.

Three Mizoram districts, Aizawl, Kolasib, and Mamit, share about 164 km of border with Assam.