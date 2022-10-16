Guwahati: Two men in Assam’s Lakhimpur were killed after their car fell into a pond next to the road on Sunday.

The incident was reported from the Laluk area of Lakhimpur.

As per reports, the car was at a high speed when it lost control, skidded off the road and fell into the pond.

Both the men after falling into the waterbody failed to get out of the car on time.

They drown and died before they could be brought out. They were reportedly on their way to Tezpur.

Three more were reported to have been injured during the accident.

The police, however, are investigating the exact cause of the accident.

The deceased persons were identified as Anarul Islam and Noor Mohammad.