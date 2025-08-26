Imphal: Manipur Police on Monday arrested two more individuals and recovered a stolen car in Imphal West district, following an initial arrest that led to the apprehension of a vehicle lifter in Thoubal district on Sunday, officials reported on Tuesday.

The recovered vehicles were part of an inter-district vehicle theft ring busted by police teams from Thoubal and Imphal West districts, who recovered two stolen cars and a two-wheeler over the past 48 hours.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Following the investigation of a vehicle theft case registered at Imphal police station, two vehicle lifters — later identified as Takhellambam Nongshaba Singh (20), of Uripok Polem Leikai, presently residing at Thangmeiband Yumnam Leikai, and Haobam Sanayai Singh (25), of Itam Nungoi Khunou — were arrested from different locations on Monday.

From their possession, one four-wheeler, a Maruti Swift Dzire bearing registration number MN 06 LA 1917, was recovered.

In a follow-up action, the arrests and the recovery of the stolen vehicle were based on interrogation reports provided by Md. Naseer Khan (36), who had earlier been arrested by the police.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Md. Khan, of Sangaiyumfam Part I, Sabal Leikai, Thoubal district, was arrested from his residence. One Maruti Suzuki A-Star and one Yamaha Fascino were recovered from his possession.

Police added that more recoveries are possible, as in-depth searches for other accomplices who aided the accused in stealing the vehicles are still ongoing.