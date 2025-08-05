Imphal: Manipur Police and central security forces arrested an active member of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) in Thoubal district on Monday night.

According to officials, the arrested individual has been identified as Pangambam Kepten Singh, alias Sachikanta (51), a senior cadre of PREPAK. He was detained from his residence at Thoubal Haokha Maning Leikai during a cordon and search operation.

Authorities recovered a mobile phone with a SIM card and an Aadhaar card from his possession. Singh is currently in the custody of Thoubal district police, and a case has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for further legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, PREPAK has denied the police’s claim regarding the arrest of another individual, Lisham Sanayaima, also known as Thangjinganba or Thoujal, of Uyumpok Maning Leikai in Imphal East district. Sanayaima was reportedly arrested by police from his residence on August 1, 2025.

In a press statement, PREPAK’s Publicity Officer, Mangai Khuman, clarified that Sanayaima had deserted the outfit on February 21, 2016, and all ties were severed from that point onward. The group asserted that the seizure of five letterheads belonging to another organisation from Sanayaima further proves he is no longer associated with PREPAK.

The outfit dismissed the police’s claim that Sanayaima is a “self-styled Lieutenant of PREPAK (Red Army)” as baseless, and urged the public to support efforts to identify and isolate individuals posing as revolutionaries for personal gain. The group also issued a warning to those it described as “anti-revolutionaries” attempting to disrupt their movement.