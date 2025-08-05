Applications are invited for recruitment of 14 vacant positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of non-faculty posts or career in various departments on contract basis.

Name of posts :

Security Officer Assistant Security Officer Assistant Fire & Safety Officer Assistant Administrative Officer Junior Administrative Officer Assistant Engineer (Civil) Junior Engineer (Civil) Assistant Engineer (Electrical) Junior Engineer (Electrical) Assistant Engineer (AC & R) Junior Engineer (AC & R)

No. of posts :

Security Officer : 1 Assistant Security Officer : 1 Assistant Fire & Safety Officer : 1 Assistant Administrative Officer : 1 Junior Administrative Officer : 4 Assistant Engineer (Civil) : 1 Junior Engineer (Civil) : 1 Assistant Engineer (Electrical) : 1 Junior Engineer (Electrical) : 1 Assistant Engineer (AC & R) : 1 Junior Engineer (AC & R) : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Security Officer :

1. Degree from a recognized university/ equivalent.

2. Officers of the Police Departments of the Central/State/UT Governments or Officers of the Armed Forces including Para Military Forces, holding analogous posts or with 2/3 years regular service in a

post in PB-2 GP 4800/ GP 4600 or above, preferably having experience connected with security, handling agitations and strikes of employees

Assistant Security Officer :

i. Degree of a recognized University or equivalent

ii. following Physical Standards:

a. Height: 170 cms. Minimum (Realxable by 5 cms. Only for residents of hill areas)

b. Chest: 81 cms. (85 cms. After expansion) (Relaxable by 5 cms. Only for residents of hill areas)

c. Should possess sound health free from defect/ deformity/disease.

d. Vision in both eyes should be 6/12 (without glasses).

e. There should be no colour blindness. (Candidates claiming relaxation in height and chest will have to produce the certificate to this effect from the competent authority viz., Deputy Commissioner/ Dist. Magistrates/Tehsildars of their places of residence)

Assistant Fire & Safety Officer :

i. Degree of a recognized University or equivalent

ii. following Physical Standards:

a. Height: 170 cms. Minimum (Realxable by 5 cms. Only for residents of hill areas)

b. Chest: 81 cms. (85 cms. After expansion) (Relaxable by 5 cms. Only for residents of hill areas)

c. Should possess sound health free from defect/ deformity/disease.

d. Vision in both eyes should be 6/12 (without glasses).

e. There should be no colour blindness. (Candidates claiming relaxation in height and chest will have to produce the certificate to this effect from the competent authority viz., Deputy Commissioner/Dist. Magistrates/Tehsildars of their places of residence).

Assistant Administrative Officer : Degree from recognized University or its equivalent

Junior Administrative Officer :

1. Degree of recognized University or equivalent

2. Proficiency in computers.

Assistant Engineer (Civil) : Graduate in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute

with 5 years experience in design and engineering of civil projects, preferably in a Hospital environment

Junior Engineer (Civil) :

1. Graduate in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute.

2. Desirable: 2 years’ experience in design and engineering of civil projects, preferably in a Hospital Environment.

Or

3. Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute With 5 years’ experience in design and engineering of civil projects, preferably, in a Hospital Environment.

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) : Graduate in Electrical Engineering variation in the grade from a

recognized University / Institute with 5 years experience in design engineering; of civil projects, preferably in a Hospital environment.

Junior Engineer (Electrical) :

1. Graduate in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University / Institute variation

2. Desirable: 2 years’ experience . in repair and maintenance of electrical systems, preferably in a Hospital Environment.

Or

Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University / Institute With 5 years’ experience in repair and maintenance of electrical systems, preferably in a Hospital Environment

Assistant Engineer (AC & R) : Graduate in Mechanical/Electrical variation & Refrigeration)Engineering from a recognized University / Institute with 5 years of experience in design and engineering service in the of civil projects, preferably in a Hospital environment

Junior Engineer (AC & R) :

1. Graduate in Electrical/Mechanical. Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute

2. Desirable: 2 years’ experience in repair and maintenance of largescale Air Conditioning and Refrigeration systems.

Or

Diploma in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University / Institute with 5 year’s experience in repair and maintenance of large-scale Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://aiimsguwahati.unicampus.in/RMSWeb/rmslaunch.aspx

They the hard copy of the application to The Recruitment Cell, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Guwahati, Changsari

Attested photocopies of Degrees, Certificates, Mark sheets, Age proof, Caste certificates etc. may be annexed to the hard copy of the application for sending the above address of AIIMS Guwahati

Last date for submission of online applications is 19th August 2025 and for hard copy is 26th August 2025

Application Fees :

i. General/OBC/EWS : Rs.1500/-

ii. SC/ST/PwD/Women Category: Nil

No application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women Candidates of any community.

The candidates should pay the prescribed application fee online through the payment gateway integrated in RIMS in the institute website. Fee once remitted will not be refunded.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here