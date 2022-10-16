Guwahati: In a horrific incident, locals of a village in Golaghat district killed a leopard that had strayed out of the forest area.

Reportedly, the leopard was killed by the mob using machetes, axes and sticks.

The leopard had strayed into Dusutimukh village of the Khumtai constituency in Golaghat.

Also Read: Assam: Five arrested for ATM fraud in Guwahati

Locals claimed that the particular leopard had been terrorising the residents of the village.

The leopard carcass was later recovered by the forest officials.

Also Read: Assam CM visits erosion-hit Maijan area in Dibrugarh

Locals said that the mob had attacked the leopard after it injured at least three persons in the village.

The persons injured by the leopard are currently undergoing treatment with the department has initiated an investigation into the matter.