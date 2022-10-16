GUWAHATI: Five persons have been arrested by the police at Guwahati in Assam in connection with ATM fraud cases.

The arrested persons are accused of being involved in at least two cases of ATM fraud.

The two cases of ATM fraud were registered on October 4 and 5.

As many as 68 ATM cards have also been recovered from the possession of the five arrested persons.

The Guwahati police in Assam have also seized three vehicles from the arrested persons.

Also read: Assam | Congress presidential election: Shashi Tharoor grooves with Bihu artists in Guwahati

According to police, the arrested persons had fraudulently changed the ATM cards of unknown persons to withdraw money.

The arrested persons have been identified as: Jiaul Hoque, Lutfur Rahman, Aminul, Hanifur and Shahidul.

The frauds allegedly looted Rs 68,000 and Rs 1.10 lakh respectively from two accounts.