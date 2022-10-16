GUWAHATI: A video of Congress presidential election candidate Shashi Tharoor grooving with Bihu artists in Guwahati has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video clip shared by news agency ANI, Shashi Tharoor is seen grooving to the beats of dhul and pepa at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, Assam.

Briefing the media at Guwahati in Assam, Tharoor said that the Congress is the only party in India, which doesn’t believe in caste-based, religion-based or language-based politics.

“We are the only party that wants everyone to be with us, irrespective of religion, gender, language, region or state,” Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor said in Guwahati, Assam.

Also read: Assam: Two police officials suspended for beating people in Moran

Speaking on the his contest with senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for the party’s president post, Shashi Tharoor said that at the end of the day, it will be the Congress party that will emerge as victorious.

“Doesn’t matter if Kharge Sahab wins or I win – Congress should win as it’s a party of inclusive India,” said Shashi Tharoor at Guwahati in Assam.

Congress presidential election candidate Shashi Tharoor was at Guwahati in Assam on Saturday to gather support for his candidature.