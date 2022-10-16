DIBRUGARH: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, visited Maijan area in Dibrugarh district to take stock of erosion problem.

Due to constant erosion at Maijan and Nagakhuli area in Dibrugarh district of Assam huge bighas of land mass were gobbled up by river Brahmaputra.

Speaking to the media, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “The water resource department has taken some steps to stop the ongoing erosion at Maijan.”

“We will take permanent measures to solve the erosion problem but at first we have to stop the ongoing erosion. Till now, due to constant erosion many families have been rendered homeless,” the Assam CM said.

“The Water Resources Department has been working and tea garden workers are helping them to stop the ongoing erosion at Maijan. After the receding of the water some anti-erosion measures can be taken,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“Right now we don’t know the exact dynamic of the river Brahmaputra because it is not possible to know it exact nature. After the ongoing erosion will stop and the river water will recede then permanent step will be taken to solve the erosion problem at Maijan,” the Assam CM asserted.

“Many people have become homeless. Our first priority is to stop the erosion. The water resources department is working day and night for that. After we succeed in stopping the erosion we can think of permanent steps to solve the problem. I have asked officials to ensure longevity of the embankment,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Erosion poses serious threat to the historic Dibrugarh town.

Many people were shifted to safer places after their houses were washed away by the overflowing waters of the Brahmaputra River.

The Assam chief minister was accompanied by water resources department minister Pijush Hazarika, union minister of state for petroleum and natural gas Rameswar Teli, Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan, Lahowal MLA Binod Hazarika and officials of the water resources department.