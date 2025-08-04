Guwahati: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) have teamed up to deploy India’s first 5G Captive Non-Public Network within the refinery industry, marking a significant technological advancement in Assam’s industrial connectivity.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the partnership on social media, describing it as a “proud moment for Assam.” He highlighted the transformative potential of the project, calling it a major step forward for #DigitalAssam and #AtmanirbharBharat.

“This will bring IoT, AR/VR, and Big Data into the heart of our industrial growth,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Proud moment for Assam!



A big leap for #DigitalAssam & #AtmanirbharBharat-ushering IoT, AR/VR, Big Data into our industrial future! ??? pic.twitter.com/RHMPDMc2Yw — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 4, 2025

By implementing this advanced 5G network, NRL aims to streamline operations through real-time data analysis, enhanced automation, and seamless integration of modern technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR), and Big Data analytics.

This initiative positions Assam as a frontrunner in India’s digital infrastructure development, especially in energy and manufacturing, and supports the national goal of building a self-reliant, tech-driven industrial ecosystem.

Executives from both BSNL and NRL voiced confidence in the collaboration, noting that the pilot could pave the way for broader adoption of 5G private networks across other sectors.

More than just a regional achievement, the signing of the MoU represents a strategic milestone in India’s push toward next-generation industrial digitalization.