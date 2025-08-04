Applications are invited for recruitment of nine vacant positions or jobs in Shillong Medical College Meghalaya.

Shillong Medical College Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Professor and Associate Professor.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 6

Discipline wise vacancies :

Physiology : 1

Pharmacology : 1

Pathology : 1

Microbiology : 1

Forensic Medicine : 1

Obstetrics & Gynecology : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

MD/MS/DNB in the concerned subject

OR

MSc with PhD for preclinical subjects

Experience :

(a) (i) Associate Professor in the subject for three years in a recognized medical institution; or

(ii) Specialist Medical Officer of the Armed Forces having at least three years of experience as Associate Professor in the relevant specialty in a teaching hospital of the Armed Forces; and

(b) (i) have published at least two research publications after becoming Associate Professor and

must be amongst the first three authors.

(ii) have completed the Basic Course in Biomedical Research from a recognised medical institution; and

(iii) shall be required to undergo the Basic Course in Medical Education provided their broad specialty subject is covered under undergraduate training.

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

Anatomy : 1

Physiology : 1

Microbiology : 1

Eligibility Criteria : MD/MS/DNB in the concerned subject

Experience :

a (i) Assistant Professor in the subject for five years in a recognized medical institution, or for six years for those appointed directly as Assistant Professor in Government medical institution; or

(ii) A Specialist Medical Officer of the Armed Forces, having at least five years of clinical experience in the relevant specialty after obtaining the recognized postgraduate qualification in the subject in which last five years teaching experience as Assistant Professor in a teaching hospital of the

Armed Forces; and

(b) (i) have published at least two research publications after becoming Assistant Professor and must be amongst the first three authors

(ii) have completed the Basic Course in Biomedical Research from recognized medical institution; and

(iii) shall be required to undergo the Basic Course in Medical Education, provided their broad specialty subject is covered under undergraduate training.

How to apply :

Eligible candidates who wish to attend the interview must submit a scanned copy of the application form (Annexure-I) along with supporting documents to the email address: [email protected] latest by 05:00 pm on 8th August, 2025, with the subject line

of e-mail “Application for the Position of Professor ‘or’ Associate Professor at Shillong Medical College, Shillong”.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here