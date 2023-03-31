GUWAHATI: A school student in Assam has died after consuming noodles on Friday.

This incident has been reported from Howraghat in Assam.

The deceased student was identified as Tanmay Bora Rongpi.

He was one of the three people, who were shifted to Nagaon for better treatment.

The student allegedly died due to suspected food poisoning after consuming the noodle.

The student had consumed the noodles on Tuesday.

12 people including students, teaching and non-teaching staff of a school fell ill after consuming noodles for lunch in Howraghat town in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The students, teachers and non-teaching staff who consumed the noodles were from Howraghat Shankardev Vidya Niketan in Assam.

Those admitted to the hospital for food poisoning included five students and seven teaching and non-teaching staff of the school.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the case has been launched by the Assam police in Howraghat.