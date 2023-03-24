Guwahati: Three persons were arrested by Nagaon Police in Assam on Thursday for their alleged involvement in illegal rhino horn smuggling.

A police team conducted a search operation in the Ambagan locality of Rupohihat in Nagaon, Assam and arrested Khaliluddin, Jakir Hussain and Akbar Ali, all residents of Rupohihat.

The police also confiscated the rhino horn from their possession. As per sources, the horn may have been from a previous killing but the case is being investigated.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi mismanaged Himanta episode in Assam: Ghulam Nabi Azad

It may be mentioned that has been no report of any sort of Rhino poaching in Assam this year but the matter is being investigated to track all angles.

Earlier in January, two individuals were arrested with a rhino horn at Kaliabor in the Nagaon district.

Also Read: Assam: Gauhati HC grants bail to former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul

In Assam, rhinos are killed for their horns, which are highly valued in traditional medicine in some countries. In some countries, the horn is treated as a status symbol and hence, the horn is bought and sold at a very high price.