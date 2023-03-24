GUWAHATI: Following the question paper leak fiasco that rocked the entire state of Assam recently, board of secondary education, Assam (SEBA) has released a fresh set of standard operating procedure (SOP) for the conduct of the General Science and MIL-Assamese exams.

The exams for General Science and MIL-Assamese will be conducted by the SEBA across Assam on March 30 and April 1 respectively.

The SEBA has released fresh SOPs for the two papers stating the strict restrictions under which both the exams will be held under across Assam.

“…confidential documents of General Science and MIL-Assamese are being sent to each of police station/police out post from 26th to 29th March, 2023,” the SEBA SOP stated.

Also read: Assam: Three arrested with rhino horn in Nagaon

The SEBA SOP states:

1. The confidential papers of both the subjects are packed in cartons and the cartons are to be received by the officer-in-charge of police station/police out post, in presence of the centre­-in-charge.

2. The sealed cartons of general science and MIL-Assamese are not to be opened in the police station/police out post.

The centre-in-charge with the police escort will take the sealed cartons to the centre and the cartons will be opened in the strong room only under CCTV surveillance.

3. The officer/staff deputed from SEBA will collect all the rejected confidential documents of general science and MIL-Assamese from police station/police out post while returning back, in order to rule out any possibility of use of rejected documents.

Also read: Assam: Gauhati HC grants bail to former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul

It is noteworthy that as many as 37 people, which include around 15 minors, have been arrested in connection with the case till now, in Assam.

SEBA class 10 science paper was scheduled to be held on March 12.

However, images of the question paper surfaced on social media platforms before the exam began.

Following this, SEBA cancelled the exams, while CID began a probe in the case.

During initial probe, it was unearthed that the question paper leak case was connected to Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Majuli and Dhemaji districts of Assam.