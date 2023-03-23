SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has effected a major reshuffle in the state police department.

Those reshuffled are top Meghalaya police officials including some superintendents of police (SPs) of various districts across the state.

Sylvester Nongtnger has been reinstated as the SP of East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya, replacing Dr MG Raghavendra Kumar.

Meanwhile, Dr MG Raghavendra Kumar has been transferred as the SP of Meghalaya police’s criminal investigation department (CID).

Kumar will take over from Dara Aswaghosh, who has been transferred and posted as SP-traffic of East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya government has also reinstated Vivek Syiem – assistant inspector general (AIG) for law-and-order – as SP of Shillong city.

On the other hand, incumbent Shillong city SP Ringrang TG Momin has been transferred and posted as SP pf fire and emergency services at Tura in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, West Khasi Hills SP Darwin M Sangma has been transferred and posted as SP of fire and emergency services in place of Nongtnger.

The Meghalaya government has brought SP of West Jaiñtia Hills district – Bikram D Marak as SP of West Khasi Hills district.

On the other hand, Chemphang Syrti has been appointed as the commandant of 3rd Meghalaya Police Battalion.

The SPs of South Garo Hills and East Garo Hills districts have been asked to swap places, as per the fresh Meghalaya government order.

Siddharth Kumar Ambedkar will take over as the new SP of East Garo Hills district while Abraham T Sangma will become the new SP of South Garo Hills.