NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Tuesday lodged 138 FIRs and arrested six people after around 2,000 posters with the slogan “Modi hatao, desh bachao (Remove Modi, save the country)” appeared across the national capital.

This came two years after the Delhi Police arrested 30 people and lodged 25 FIRs over posters with remarks criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The FIRs were filed under Sections of the Printing Press Act and Defacement of property Act.

This was informed by special commissioner of police Deependra Pathak to the media.

Out of the 100 FIRs, 36 were lodged for the anti-Modi posters, which were put down by the police in a crackdown.

Two of the arrested men own a printing press.

According to the police, the printing press owners said that they had received an order to print 50,000 “Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao” posters.

The Centre-Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) duel further intensified with the police seizing another 2,000 posters \inside a van in IP Estate and claiming that the driver said that he was instructed to deliver them to the party headquarters.

He had delivered a similar consignment on Monday too, the police said.

Pathak disclosed that the van was intercepted in IP Estate while it was coming from the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg.

“The arrested man disclosed that he was asked by his employer to deliver the posters at AAP’s headquarters and had made a delivery a day earlier as well. We have arrested two other men and further investigations are on,” Pathak shared with the media.

The BJP accused the AAP of lacking the courage to admit they had put up the posters.

Responding to the police action, the AAP said that the PM is “scared of one poster” and the government’s “dictatorship” is at its “peak”.

The AAP has announced a protest at Jantar Mantar to demand Modi’s ouster on Thursday.