Nuh: A Delhi Police Head Constable was apprehended, alongside two other suspects, for their alleged involvement in the smuggling of cows.

Two cows and a car were seized from the group. The three were produced in a court which then sent them to judicail custody.

The accused head constable was identified as Yogesh Kumar Meena.

The other two accused were identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Mitraon in Delhi and Aamir, a resident of Cheela village in Nuh district.

Yogesh Kumar Meena is a native of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan who was posted at Mohan Garden police station in Dwarka.’

The three were arrested based on specific inputs. Their vehicle was near Bhajlaka village in Tauru by the police based on the inputs.

However, the accused tried to escape the police but they were arrested shortly.

They were arrested and booked with relevant provisions of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015 at Sadar Tauru police station.