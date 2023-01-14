Guwahati: Three men were arrested by the Nagaon Police from the Horagaon area of the district for their alleged involvement in dealing with Fake Indian Currency Notes.

As per sources, a team of the Kampur Police Station apprehended the three accused from Horagaon with 12 pieces of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of Rs 500 denomination each. They also found one bundle of A4-sized paper and one fake FICN printing machine in their possession.

The accused persons have been identified as Anarul Ali, Sahab Uddin, and Najarul Ali.

The accused are all residents of Lakhimpur.

The police seized the fake FICN printing machine and the bundle of A4-sized paper from the accused persons.

An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the source of the fake currency notes and the motive behind the crime.