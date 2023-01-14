Guwahati: On Saturday an adult elephant was found dead inside the Dikisir mountain range in Karbi Anglong with its tusks missing.

As per reports, the elephant was suspected to have been killed by poachers as it had bullet injuries.

It was found inside a dense forest area.

The reports claimed that the elephant was shot in the head and may have been killed a few days ago.

An investigation has been initiated but no arrests have yet been made.

It may be mentioned that elephant tusks are primarily used for ornamental purposes, such as for making jewellery and sculptures.

They are also used in traditional ceremonies in some parts of the world.

Some use the tusk to make ivory carvings and inlay work.

In some parts of the world, elephant tusks are also used as a source of ivory for making piano keys and other items.

In most countries, the sale of ivory is illegal due to the risk of poaching.