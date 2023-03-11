New Delhi: Delhi Police have uncovered suspicious packets of medicines from a farmhouse in Bijwasan, where Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik fell ill after playing Holi and later died while being taken to the hospital.

The farmhouse belongs to Satish Kaushik’s friend Vikas Malu, who has an old rape case registered against him.

The police are now in the process of preparing a list of 10-12 people who were present at the farmhouse on the day of the incident.

Also Read: Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik dies of heart attack at 66

However, the postmortem report has not revealed any suspicious findings and doctors have attributed his death to a heart attack.

When Satish Kaushik was taken to the hospital, no information was given to the police. He had died before entering Fortis Hospital and the police were then informed by the hospital authorities.

Also Read: Assam: Gauhati HC quashes order declaring 52-year-old woman as foreigner

The Delhi Police decided that the postmortem would be conducted by the Medical Board at Deen Dayal Hospital in Harinagar as he had come from Delhi.

The police are now investigating the matter from multiple angles and are in touch with the people who took Satish Kaushik to the hospital. It is believed that the cause of death will soon be clear.

Satish Kaushik (66) had passed away on Thursday morning after suffering a heart attack while he was being taken to a Gurugram hospital.