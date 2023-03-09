Mumbai: Legendary actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away following a heart attack early Thursday morning.

His close friend and industry colleague Anupam Kher confirmed the news, saying that Kaushik had complained of uneasiness while at a friend’s home in Delhi and suffered a heart attack while being taken to the hospital.

Also Read: Assam: Technical snag leads to gas leakage from Baghjan oil well, panic grips residents

Kher took to Twitter to express his shock and grief, saying, “I know that death is the ultimate truth but never in my dreams I thought that I would have to write that about my best friend Satish Kaushik. A sudden full stop to 45 years of friendship. Life will never be the same without you Satish! Om Shanti.”

Kaushik was 66 and is best known for his roles in films such as “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron”, “Mr India”, “Deewana Mastana”, and “Udta Punjab”.

Also Read: Actor Anupam Shyam passes away in Mumbai at 63

He was an alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India.

He was also a successful filmmaker, having directed Salman Khan starrer “Tere Naam” and “Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai”, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tusshar Kapoor.