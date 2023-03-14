Guwahati: After the Box-office success of Local Utpaat, Assamese filmmaker Kenny Basumatary and team are ready to entertain audiences of Assam once again with a fresh, youthful comedy called ‘Ki Kowa, Dosti..!’

To be released in cinema halls across Assam on April 28, the film’s trailer was launched on March 14 by actor Lima Das in Guwahati.

“Many of us have lived in hostels and messes and rented houses. We have four boys in one rented house, three girls in another, and Ki Kowa, Dosti is about the small adventures and misadventures that happen among friends living together,” said Kenny.

The young cast features Rupashree Phukan, Shruti Hussain, Rimi Deori, Saju Ahmed, Kaushik Nath, Jatin Das and Dipjyoti Dutta. While Saju is a veteran comedian and Kaushik has worked in Local Utpaat and Bornodi Bhotiai, most of the other cast are fresh faces. Jatin and Dipjyoti frequently played goondas in Kenny’s films, but seeing their acting skills, he promoted them to leading roles in Ki Kowa, Dosti.

“We also have guest appearances by many wonderful actors, like Bibhuti Bhushan Hazarika, Gayatri Sharma, Bibhash Sinha, Utkal Hazowari and Rubul Boro,” added Kenny.

The team has upgraded everything, he said. They shot with the Black Magic 6k Pro camera, and for the first time, had a proper production designer to give the film a vivid, colourful look.

Kulanandini Mahanta, director of Emuthi Puthi, worked as a production designer while ‘Local Utpaat’ heroine Poonam Gurung was the costume stylist, and everything was captured on camera by Suruj Deka.

Lima Das, of Aamis fame, said, “If you want a dose of love, laughter and friendship you have to watch ‘Ki Kowa, Dosti!’”

Speaking on the origins of the film, Kenny said, “I’ve always wanted to recreate the vibe and feel of shows like ‘Friends’, which you can watch over and over again, a world you can escape into. Ki Kowa, Dosti is my attempt in that zone, the kind of film that friends and families can come and watch again and again, and enjoy themselves each time.”