Pasighat: A mini-marathon and walkathon, organized by the National Service Scheme (NSS) student volunteers of the College of Horticulture and Forestry at Central Agricultural University (CAU) in Arunachal’s Pasighat, took place on August 10, 2025.

The event aimed to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and combat the stigma surrounding the disease.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Dean of the College of Horticulture and Forestry at CAU, A. Herojit Singh, flagged off the event.

The Red Ribbon Club from Itanagar sponsored the initiative, while the NSS-College of Horticulture and Forestry (NSS-CHF) Unit took the lead in organizing it.

Despite continuous rainfall, over ninety NSS volunteers, including both male and female students, as well as teaching and non-teaching staff, actively participated.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The participants carried powerful placards with messages such as “Spread Happiness, Not AIDS,” “Fight AIDS, Not People with AIDS,” and “Lead with Care, Not with Fear,” showing their unwavering commitment to the cause.

The event was coordinated by N. Devachandra, NSS Program Officer (NSS-PO) and Senior Welfare Officer (SWO), and P.K. Nimbolkar, Assistant NSS Program Officer (Asst. NSS-PO) and Assistant Professor.

The event concluded with a collective pledge to promote a healthy lifestyle and continue spreading awareness about HIV/AIDS while challenging its stigma.