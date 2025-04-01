Assam: Girijananda Chowdhury University NSS unit concludes seven-day special camp in Aagchia

Guwahati: The National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit-1 of Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU), Assam, successfully concluded a seven-day Special Camp at Aagchia Village, Palashbari, Kamrup, held from March 24 to March 30, 2025.

Under the leadership of Program Coordinator Basab Das and Program Officer Trishna Das, a team of 50 dedicated NSS volunteers engaged in a series of community service activities aimed at promoting sustainable development and improving the quality of life for local residents.

The camp featured a range of initiatives designed to benefit the community. A plantation drive was organized to enhance the village’s greenery and promote environmental conservation.

Volunteers also conducted a door-to-door survey to assess the health conditions, sanitation levels, and social challenges faced by the villagers. The collected data will play a crucial role in shaping future health programs tailored to the specific needs of the community.

To address healthcare needs, NSS volunteers distributed first aid kits and conducted live demonstrations on their proper usage, ensuring that residents were equipped with essential medical knowledge and resources.

Additionally, the team held awareness sessions on critical topics such as hygiene, education, women’s empowerment, and government welfare schemes. These interactive discussions encouraged community participation and fostered a collective sense of responsibility toward social issues.

The camp also included a large-scale Cleanliness Drive focused on public spaces and schools, aiming to maintain a healthier and cleaner environment. In an effort to inspire creativity among young minds, an art competition was organized for local school students, who enthusiastically participated and showcased their artistic talents. Moreover, yoga sessions were conducted to promote physical and mental well-being among villagers.

Girijananda Chowdhury University continues to uphold its commitment to education and community service, actively engaging with local populations to foster sustainable development.

The successful execution of this Special Camp serves as a testament to GCU’s dedication to social responsibility and its mission to bring meaningful change to society.