Guwahati: Girijananda Chowdhury University will host the its annual festival “Euphuism 2024” from Tuesday, 30 Jan to Thursday, 1 Feb. The event is themed ‘EEKSHA’ this year.

The 3 day long annual festival will comprise various cultural performances that includes competitions and workshops on dance, singing and fashion events.

The inaugural event brought esteemed guests, dignitaries, teaching and non-teaching staff of the university.

The inaugural event began with the lighting of the auspicious lamp by the chief guest Jasodaranjan Das, President of, the Shrimanta Shankar Academy Society.

The participants and enthusiastic attendees from different schools and colleges were present at the beginning of the event. Prof. Kandarpa Das, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, GCU emphasized the significance of the event and highlighted the objectives of the Annual Fest.

Distinguished keynote speaker, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Former Director General of Assam Police, delivered an insightful speech by addressing the young generation on the current scenario of society and the new challenges and opportunities of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Mahanta, in his speech mentioned terrorism in North East India, the roots of terrorism and the importance of removing discrimination among the communities.

The inaugural event included expressions of gratitude to the event’s sponsors and partners, recognizing their invaluable support.

The inaugural event concluded with closing remarks by Dr. Basab Das, Faculty Convenor of the university expressing gratitude to everyone involved.

Dr. Das spoke on the upcoming events of Euphuism and encouraged the participants to actively participate in the diverse range of activities.

The inaugural session concluded with the rendition of the state anthem.

The students of Girijananda Chowdhury University presented a dance and musical concert before the crowd mesmerising them with their performances after the inaugural event concluded.