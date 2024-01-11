GUWAHATI : Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) is soon planning to host an international conference in its campus at Azara in Guwahati.

The Department of English and Foreign Languages of Girijananda Chowdhury University Guwahati is looking forward to host International Conference on “Beyond Borders and Boundaries: Indigenous Cultures Now and Then,” in collaboration with the Russian State University for Humanities and Social Sciences (RSUH), Moscow, Russia.

The two-day conference is scheduled to be held from January 23, 2024 to January 24, 2024.

The conference aims to delve into the importance of indigenous cultures and ethnic minorities in preserving their rich heritages and linguistic characteristics in the face of various challenges.

The goal is to provide a platform for scholars, academicians and students to share insights and discuss strategies for the preservation and promotion of the diverse cultures and thereby ensure a commitment to foster intellectual exchange and scholarly engagement.

Prof. Alexander Stolyarov, RSUH, Moscow, Russia, Dr. Indira Gazieva, RSUH,Moscow, Russia, Prof. Abhai Maurya, Former Vice Chancellor, EFLU, Hyderabad,Mr. Ratheesh C. Nair, Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation, Director Russian House, Thiruvananthapuram and Mizanur Rahman from Bangladesh Open University, Dhaka will altogether grace the conference as keynote speakers.

Moreover, faculty members, academicians, scholars and students altogether from across the globe will also be present in the conference.

Girijananda Chowdhury University is also looking forward to host the conference with more than 100 participants from eminent colleges, universities and also from various other institutions.

Nestled between the picturesque water body of the Deepor Beel– a famous Ramsar site and also the Bor Luit- the mighty Brahmaputra river, Girijananda Chowdhury University is on a sprawling 20-acre campus in the outskirts of Guwahati, Assam.

Girijananda Chowdhury University was altogether established by the Act No. XLVII of 2022 of the Assam Government as a State Private University.