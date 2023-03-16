Guwahati: After HSLC general science exam, the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has now decided to reschedule the Asamese paper exam, which was scheduled to be held on March 18.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday night said that he has advised SEBA to reschedule the exam after one accused teacher, arrested in the paper leak case, confessed to leaking the Asamese paper as well.

“In has brought to my notice that the arrested accused centre incharge of Luhit Khabalu HS School has, during interrogation, confessed of leaking Assamese paper as well. In view of this, I have advised SEBA to reschedule Assamese exam also,” Sarma said in a tweet.

However, the SEBA has yet to announce the next date for the examination.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu taking to Twitter said SEBA has decided to reschedule all examinations for MIL subjects, including English (IL) following Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s advice.

“SEBA has informed me that as advised by HCM @CMOfficeAssam , the exam of all MIL subjects, including English (IL) of HSLC scheduled for 18 March, will be rescheduled. The new date will be announced tomorrow.”

Assam police on Thursday afternoon arrested a teacher identified as Pranab Dutta, who was officer-in-charge of Luhit Khaboli High School exam centre, in Lakhimpur district for his ‘direct involvement’ in the paper leak case.

Dutta during interrogation reportedly confessed to police of leaking the General Science as well as Assamese papers.

Earlier on Thursday, Assam DGP GP Singh said that 25 people have been arrested in the Assam HSLC paper leak case.

“So far 25 people have been arrested in the Assam HLSC Paper Leak case. 12 are children in conflict with law have been presented before the Juvenile Board. It has been instructed that they can be examined under Juvenile Justice Board. Apart from this, those who are adults got 3 days’ custody,” said DGP Singh.

SEBA had to cancel the Assam HSLC General Science exam, which was scheduled to be conducted on March 13 following reports of a paper leak.

A case was filed regarding the reports of leakage of the General Science (C3) question paper of the HSLC examination by SEBA, following which CID launched an investigation and arrested several people including teachers and students.