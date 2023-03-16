Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken responsibility for the incident of the leaking of the General Science question paper of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2023.

He said that all main accused, including a centre in charge and three teachers, have been identified and will be arrested soon and given stringent punishment.

On Sunday, a hand-written model question paper for the HSLC General Science (C3) exam was reported to have been available to some candidates and being spread on social media.

Following the reports, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) canceled the examination, originally scheduled for March 13, 2023 (Monday).

Later the exam was rescheduled for March 31, 2023.

The incident triggered massive protests across the state with some demanding resignation of Education Minister Ranoj Pegu while some demanded the resignation of SEBA chairman RC Jain.

The case is being investigated by the CID of Assam police and multiple arrests have already been made.