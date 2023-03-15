Lakhimpur: Five persons were arrested in connection with the case related to leakage of question papers of the on going High School Leaving Certificate Examinations (HSLC) conducted by Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) from the district on Tuesday and had been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Meanwhile several student organisations protest over the incident in Lakhimpur. They demanded proper investigation of the crime and arrest of all the culprits involved . The student organisations also slammed the Chairman of SEBA Ramesh Jain and Education Minister Dr Ranuj Pegu holding them responsible for the fiasco.