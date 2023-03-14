Guwahati: The Indian Students’ Organisation (ISO) continuing its protest against the sudden cancellation of an exam by Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) demanded the board’s chairman to step down.

ISO had set up posters and banners asking SEBA Chairman RC Jain to “Quit SEBA”.

The organisation said that it is deeply disturbed by the recent events of paper leakage and sudden cancellations of an exam in the middle of the night.

“We strongly demand that the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) Chairman RC Jain step down on moral grounds”, said Abdul Kalam Azad, Vice President of the Organisation.

Kalam added, “The sudden cancellation of the General Science exam scheduled on March 13 has affected thousands of students and their families in Assam, causing severe distress and anxiety. These things cannot be just ignored by setting up an alternative date.”

ISO Assam state president, Durlav Talukdar said, “We are appalled at the lack of security measures taken by the Board and the negligence of the authorities. We urge the government of Assam to take strict and immediate action against those responsible for the paper leak.”

ISO also called upon the Board to put in place measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future and that students are not deprived of their right to fair and secure examination.

“ISO stands in solidarity with the students of Assam and the families affected by this unfortunate incident. We are committed to ensuring that all students have access to fair and secure examinations and will continue to fight for their rights”, Talukdar added.

Following the protests and setting up the banners, Talukdar said clarified that ISO is not affiliated with any political organisation and is rather an organisation that works only for the benefit of the students in the state.