Guwahati: In a joint operation between the Assam and Tripura police, a youth from the South Tripura district was apprehended for his alleged involvement in the trafficking of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh.

The accused, identified as Dipanjan Baidya, hails from the Hrishyamukh area in the Belonia sub-division.

He was arrested by the police on Monday after a Rohingya trafficker, arrested in Karimganj, revealed his name in one of the phones seized.

The suspect has been taken to Karimganj for further investigation.

The police have also conducted a search operation in Baidya’s residence. The Rohingya crisis has been escalating in the region, with a large number of refugees fleeing their homes in Myanmar due to violence and persecution.

In recent years, many of these refugees have been trafficked into India, with traffickers taking advantage of their desperation.

The police are now investigating the entire network of traffickers, with the arrest of Dipanjan being the first step towards breaking the supply chain.