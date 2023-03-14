DIBRUGARH: The CID of Assam police and Dibrugarh Police have picked up seven students from Dibrugarh in connection with the HSLC question paper leak case.

Sources said all students are from private schools in Dibrugarh. Police picked up the students from their residence at midnight.

“Director of a private school also interrogated,” a source said.

“Reference paper leakage case of General Science (C3) of HSLC examination being conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Assam – 22 persons have been detained at/from Guwahati, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sadiya, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. Further lawful action as mandated by law is being taken against them,” Assam DGP GP Singh tweeted.

“We remain committed to unearth the network of people involved in leakage of the question paper and the conspirators,” Singh further tweeted.

Talking to reporters, Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra said, “We have picked up some students from Salt Brook school regarding the question paper leak case of HSLC. We got evidence from the students and they have given us many leads into the case. We are investigating the case,”.