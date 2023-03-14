Guwahati: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam police has detained 22 persons including two teachers and at least 19 students for their alleged involvement in the HSLC exam general science question paper leak case.

Assam DGP GP Singh in a tweet on Tuesday said that 22 persons have been detained from Guwahati, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sadiya, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

Reference paper leakage case of General Science (C3) of HSLC examination being conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Assam – 22 persons have been detained at/from Guwahati, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sadiya, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) March 14, 2023

A team of CID on Monday evening detained Bhauri Devi Sarawgi Government High School headmaster Jyotirekha Borgohain, assistant teacher Herambo Kumar Das and driver Bindeshwar Timung.

The trio are being questioned by CID officials in Guwahati in connection with the case.

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) on Monday rescheduled the HSLC General Science paper after an alleged question paper leak and filed a complaint with the CID.

The CID also questioned Nilanjan Bordoloi, principal of Salt Brook Academy, a private higher secondary school based in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh, in connection with the paper leak case.

Sources said CID sleuths detained five students of Salt Brook Academy in Dibrugarh and one student in Gogamukh.

The students had allegedly circulated handwritten question papers via WhatsApp group.

On the other hand, the CID also summoned SEBA’s of Controller of Examination Nayan Jyoti Sarma and Chief Controller Jimli Kakoty Saikia.