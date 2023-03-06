Dhaka: Thousands of people have been rendered shelterless after a massive fire broke out in a crowded Rohingya refugee camp in southeastern Bangladesh.

The blaze, which broke out on Sunday, engulfed some 2,000 shelters at a camp in Cox’s Bazar.

People are now busy to salvage whatever they can after the fire was brought under control.

It is estimated around 12,000 people, most of whom escaped violence in neighbouring Myanmar, are now homeless.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and no casualties have been reported.

The fire broke out at about 14:45 local time (08: 45 GMT) and quickly tore through the bamboo-and-tarpaulin.

Around 2,000 shelters have been burnt, leaving about 12,000 displaced Myanmar nationals shelterless.

The blaze was brought under control within three hours but at least 35 mosques and 21 learning centres for the refugees were also destroyed.

Many of those who lived there can be seen picking through the charred area, where only metal struts and singed corrugated roofing remains.