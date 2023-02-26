SHILLONG: Personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) have seized a huge amount of cash from near the India-Bangladesh border in East Khasi Hills district of election-bound Meghalaya.

The seizure of cash by the BSF was made just a day after international border with Bangladesh in Meghalaya was sealed till March 2.

Acting on suspicious movement, BSF seized a huge amount of cash from near the international border in two separate operations in the past 48 hours, a BSF officer told PTI.

In the first instance, the BSF deployed in Hat Thymmai area of the Indo-Bangladesh border seized a bag containing 18 lakh Bangladesh Taka.

The carrier escaped taking advantage of the thick vegetation and darkness, he said.

In a second incident, BSF troops impounded Rs 3.12 lakh cash in Ryngku village when the troops acted upon suspicious movement of a group of people near the international border.

It may be mentioned here that the India-Bangladesh international border was sealed on February 24 till March 2 for smoot conduct of the voting and counting process.

Polling for elections to the 60-member Meghalaya legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on Monday (February 27).