Tura: A polling official who was on his way to Garo Hills was reportedly killed in an accident near Tikrikilla in West Garo Hills on Saturday night.

30-year-old Chesan Ch Marak, Technical Assistant for MGNREGA at Gambegre Block and the second polling official for Jangrapara polling station in Tikrikilla, was part of an eight-member polling team travelling in a Mahindra pickup when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to capsize near Potamati village.

Also Read: Assam: AAP alleges massive irregularity in ‘bus sales’ in ASTC

Marak sustained head injuries in the accident and was taken to the nearest hospital for medical assistance. He was subsequently taken to Guwahati for further treatment but sadly passed away early Sunday morning.

Also Read: Assam: Man allegedly gunned down in police firing over mistaken identity in Udalguri

Two BSF personnel and one home guard personnel providing armed escorts to the polling team also sustained injuries.

The Zonal magistrate has since arrived on the scene and taken control of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). A reserved team has been deployed to proceed to the Jangrapara polling station.