Guwahati: In a shocking turn of events, the man who was gunned down by police firing in the Udalguri district during an operation to nab a “notorious dacoit” was alleged to be a case of mistaken identity.

The deceased has been identified as Dimbeswar Musahari.

His wife has come forward to claim that the deceased was her husband, not the dacoit, Kenaram Boro who was claimed to have been gunned down by the police.

According to her, Kenaram had come to their house and taken her husband with him, shortly before the incident.

The family has filed an FIR against the police and is calling for the body to be brought back home.

Local residents have also alleged that it was a case of a “fake encounter”.

Meanwhile, one sub-inspector and another police constable were reported to have sustained bullet injuries in the incident and are now under medical treatment.

However, the incident is being investigated.