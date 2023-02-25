Guwahati: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Assam unit has alleged major irregularities in the sale of buses by the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) between 2017 and 2022.

Most of the buses sold were found to be less than 10 years old, raising serious questions.

At a press conference, AAP joint convener Jitul Deka claimed that the state government and certain officials have been involved in a scam totalling more than Rs 9.21 crore.

Deka revealed that the ASTC has sold 666 buses in the last five years and earned Rs 9.21 crore.

Also Read: Assam: Man allegedly gunned down in police firing over mistaken identity in Udalguri

In the year 2017-18, the ASTC sold 31 buses; in 2018-19, 209 buses; in 2019-2020, 108 buses; in 2021-22, 205 buses; and in 2022-23, around 113 buses.

The irregularities have come to light at a time when the vehicle scrappage policy announced by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways came into effect last year.

Also Read: Assam: Six Himalayan Griffons found dead in Dhakuakhana

He further stated that the ASTC had bought 54 buses in 2016-17, 19 buses in 2017-18, and 15 buses in 2019-20.

The ASTC also purchased 69 buses in 2018-19, 40 buses in 2020-21, and 14 buses in 2021-22.

Deka has demanded an immediate investigation into the issue and urged chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene and take action against the culprits.