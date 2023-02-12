GUWAHATI: Workers, activists and supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Assam, on Sunday (February 12), staged a protest in front of the BJP office in Guwahati.

The protest, staged by the AAP at Guwahati in Assam, was over the “ties of PM Narendra Modi with under fire businessman Gautam Adani”.

The protestors, who gathered outside the office of the BJP at Guwahati in Assam, chanted slogans like – “Adani Modi bhai bhai”.

Several Assam AAP workers were detained by the police from the protest site.

Notably, the protest by the AAP workers in Assam, came on the day the party held protests in different states, seeking a probe into the allegations levelled by the Hindenburg Research, against the Adani group.

In Delhi, the AAP workers, led by Gopal Rai, gathered outside the BJP headquarters and staged a massive demonstration.

US-based short seller Hindenburg Research, recently, released a 100-page report accusing the Adani Group of stock manipulation, poor governance and “pulling the largest con in corporate history”.