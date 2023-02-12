GUWAHATI: Senior judge of Rajasthan high court – Justice Sandeep Mehta has been appointed as the chief justice of the Gauhati high court in Assam.

The post of the chief justice of the Gauhati high court in Assam recently fell vacant following the retirement of Justice RM Chhaya.

Justice Sandeep Mehta has been appointed as the chief justice of the Gauhati high court in Assam based on the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium.

Justice Mehta is set to retire on January 10, 2025.

“The Collegium resolves to recommend the appointment of Justice Sandeep Mehta as chief justice of the Gauhati high court as he is fit and suitable for the same,” the Collegium said.

A notification to this effect was posted on the website of the union ministry of law and justice.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sandeep Mehta, Judge of the High Court of Rajasthan to be the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” the notification said.

Justice Mehta’s appointment as the chief justice of Gauhati high court in Assam was recommended on February 8 by the Supreme Court Collegium.

The Collegium had previously resolved to appoint Justice K Vinod Chandran as chief justice of Gauhati high court in Assam.

However, the same was recalled via a separate resolution and Justice Chandran was instead recommended for appointment as chief justice of the Patna high court.

Justice Mehta enrolled as an advocate on August 8, 1986, before being elevated to the bench.

He practiced before trial courts, high court as well as the Supreme Court.

He served as the vice-chairman of the Bar Council of Rajasthan from 2004 to 2005 and as its chairman in 2010.