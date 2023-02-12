Guwahati: A 23-year-old woman from western Assam’s Chirang district allegedly ended her life in Malappuram in Kerala on Saturday evening.

Kerala police said the woman identified as Kumari Deepa Hembram hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her friend’s rented house near Tiruvalli-Karangallur road under Edavanna police station in Malappuram.

“She was found hanging at one of her friends’ rented house on Saturday evening around 7.35 p.m.,” an Edavanna police station official told Northeast Now.

The woman hailed from Kamardanga village under Sidli police station in Chirang district, the police official said.

The woman, who worked in a company, lost her job a few days back and stayed at her friend’s rented house.

Police are yet to ascertain what led the woman to take the extreme step.

Police have sent the body to Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri for post-mortem examination.