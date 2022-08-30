Guwahati: The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has reportedly completed its first even first bone marrow transplant (BMT) successfully.

As per reports, the patient who underwent the transplantation is a resident of Kamalpur and was released from the hospital on Tuesday.

The GMCH according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has two seats for BMT patients as of now while the successful transplantation was seen to be a massive advancement in the health sector.

Also Read: Amroli Poruar Tup : A unique Assamese delicacy

The procedure for the transplantation cost around Rs 2 lakh at the GMCH.

The CM also visited the doctors and staff involved in the procedure at the hospital to greet them.

He further stressed the need for more seats for BMT.

Also Read: Over 4700 kg ganja worth Rs 15 crore seized from Assam-Tripura border

Sarma also added that the government is aiming to complete the new medical college and hospital within a year in Guwahati.