SILCHAR: The police in Karimganj district of Assam has seized a huge consignment of ganja from the Assam-Tripura border.

A total of 4728 kilogram of ganja has been seized by the police in Karimganj district of Assam from a truck near the inter-state border with Tripura.

The ganja consignment was hidden in the truck under sheets of natural rubber.

The seized consignment of ganja has been estimated to be worth around Rs 15 crore in international market.

The truck, which was coming from Tripura side, was intercepted by the police during a routine checking at Karimganj in Assam.

However, the driver managed to escape.

Police seized the truck along with the ganja consignment at Churaibari (Assam-Tripura border) check point along National Highway-8 (NH-8) on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has appreciated the Karimganj police over the seizure of the ganja consignment.