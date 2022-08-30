GUWAHATI: Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta has been summoned by the central bureau of investigation (CBI) in connection with the multi-crore Saradha scam case.

Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta, who is the daughter of late veteran Congress leader Anjan Dutta, has been asked to appear before the court of the Alipore chief judicial magistrate (CJM) in connection with the Saradha scam.

Angkita Dutta has been summoned by the CBI for alleged funding to the ‘Dainik Batori’ newspaper by the Saradha group.

Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta is the director of Anubhuti Printers and Publications Pvt Ltd, coming out of the then Saradha Publications Pvt Ltd.

Angkita Dutta has been summoned by the CBI for in alleged funding case for printing the Bengali newspaper ‘Sakalbela’ at the press in Guwahati during the period between 2012 and 2013.

Notably, Angkita Dutta’s father – late Congress stalwart Anjan Dutta – was also questioned by the CBI in the same case in 2014.