GUWAHATI: 24-year-old youth from Assam – Amlan Borgohain – has become the fastest man in India.

Amlan Borgohain from Assam broke the national record in men’s 100 metres race at the inter-railway athletics championships held at Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.

Assam boy Amlan Borgohain broke the national record by clocking 10.25 seconds.

However, it is not anywhere close to the entry standard (10.00s) for next year’s World Championships in Budapest.

“There is a process. If the process is followed it will be ratified. It is an absolutely super performance by young Amlan,” Adille Sumariwalla, president of Athletics Federation of India told Sportstar.

The previous 100 metre national record was held by Amiya Kumar Malick with a time of 10.26 seconds.

Earlier this year, Amlan Borgohain from Assam had clocked 20.52s to set a new national record in the men’s 200 metres.

Amlan Borgohain from Assam trains at the Reliance High Performance Centre in Odisha.