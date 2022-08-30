GANGTOK: Legendary Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia has made an appeal to the football associations in the Northeast ahead of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) president elections.

Bhaichung Bhutia, former captain of the Indian football team, is contesting the elections for the post of president of the AIFF.

“There are some Northeastern State FAs getting pressurized due to political influence,” said Bhaichung Bhutia.

He added: “This should only be about football and not about politics. Indian football has suffered a lot over the decades because of political interference and this is a great opportunity for us to course correct, revive football in our country and bring it up to International standards.”

“I sincerely appeal to all Northeast state FAs not to get pressurized by outside factors. We need to ensure this for the greater good of Football in the Northeast and for Indian Football at large,” said Bhaichung Bhutia.

Bhutia also laid down the agendas on which he is contesting the AIFF president elections.

“If I am elected AIFF President, my immediate commitment to the states are as follows:

• Annual financial support (30 to 50 lacs) to every state for the purpose of conducting grassroots leagues and state leagues.

• Support state-level players in Coaches’ coaching programs and produce many more qualified local coaches.

• Conduct a separate state level, Northeast league.

• Get many more deserving members of the state FAs into Federation Committees.

• Help State Associations technically on all football-related matters.”

“I have been a proud son of Northeast India and represented the region to the best of my ability in the 20-odd years of my career. Today, I represent the Northeast again, to contest the post of President of the All India Football Federation,” said Bhaichung Bhutia.

He added: “Our region is the hub of Indian Football and we have become a factory for producing footballers for the country. It is therefore high time for a Northeastern person to lead the Federation. I believe I am the best man for the job and am confident that I have the knowledge, experience, and vision to lead the AIFF and deliver on the job.”