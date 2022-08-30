Assamese cuisine is full of distinct flavours as the traditional way of cooking this type of food is done with less spices, oil and seasonings.

With many kinds of exotic dishes occupying a pride of place in Assamese cuisine, it is truly one of the unique culinary fares of India

Amroli Poruar Tup or Red Ant Eggs is one of the lesser known and unique food items found in Assam.

It is mostly consumed during the time of Rongali Bihu celebrations in the month of April.

As red ants are mostly found in mango and jackfruit trees, people collect these insects along with its white eggs from there to consume them.

Red ants are storehouses of protein, iron, calcium and vitamin B12 and can protect a person from many water borne diseases.

To prepare Amroli Poruar Tup, you need a cup of red ant eggs, an onion finely chopped, some green chillies, mustard oil, garam masala, cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric and salt

Wash the red ant eggs in running water and then heat a pan with mustard oil to which you can add chopped onions and fry till it turns golden brown

Next, put the red ant eggs in it and add turmeric, cumin and coriander powder and fry them for about two minutes.

After adding the green chillies and salt, cover the pan with a lid and let it cook on a low flame for five minutes.

Lastly, add garam masala, cook them with a spatula for two minutes and then remove it from heat.

Serve the food as a side dish with your breakfast, lunch or dinner.

