Guwahati: The Indian Students’ Organisation (ISO), Assam-Chapter strongly condemned the cancellation of the HSLC examination of General Science (C3) by Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

In a statement, Durlav Talukdar, president of the organisation said, “We believe this is an irresponsible decision taken by the Board in the eleventh hour and has caused much confusion and distress to the students and their families.”

He added, “We demand that the Board of Secondary Education, Assam must ensure that the students are not put in such a situation in the future. We urge the Board to immediately initiate a proper enquiry into the matter and take necessary action to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.”

The organisation also demanded that SEBA take necessary steps to compensate the students for the “mental harassment” they had to go through and the time and effort they had put in to prepare for the exam.

“Indian Students’ Organisation stands in solidarity with the students and their families and extends its full support to them during this difficult time”, it added.

Talukdar added that while it is understood that it is difficult to conduct such an exam at such a large scale, it is seen that the people engaged were incapable.

ISO also demanded the government ensure that quality people are recruited in offices with such important responsibilities.