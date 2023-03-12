Guwahati: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam as per reports has cancelled the HSLC examination of General Science (C3) scheduled to be held on March 13, 2023 (Monday).

The exam as per the reports was cancelled after some news reports that a hand-written model question paper of the examination was available in the hands of some candidates which was also spread on social media.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has initiated an enquiry into the matter and will take necessary action once the enquiry is complete.

Also Read: Assam: Man accused of murdering wife in Nagaon surrenders

The next date of the examination of the subject will be notified in due course, an order read.

The cancellation of the examination has now caused much confusion among candidates as the order came in around midnight.

Also Read: Assam: Infant found dead in Bahini river in Guwahati

As per some sources, SEBA has urged the candidates to remain patient and wait for the updated information.

However, there has been no official statement, till the filing of this report, if the question paper had in real gone into the hands of the candidates as reported.

The circulation, however, could not be verified independently.